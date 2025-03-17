Prince Harry Growing Frustrated Amid Latest Change In Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with Meghan Markle’s growing preoccupation with social media following her return to Instagram. According to an insider speaking to Heat World, Harry is struggling to adjust to Meghan’s heightened online presence, believing that it is taking a toll on their personal lives. The source revealed that Harry wishes Meghan would delegate the management of her account to a professional team, suggesting that she limit her involvement to weekly strategy meetings rather than frequent scrolling and engagement tracking.

Harry Concerned Over Meghan’s Social Media Habits

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly concerned about how much time Meghan spends on Instagram, with the insider claiming, “She’s on Instagram at any spare moment checking her engagement and scrolling, and Harry feels she’s only present half of the time.”

Harry, who has been outspoken about the negative impact of social media on mental health, is said to be struggling with the shift in their household dynamic.

Adjusting To A ‘Sudden Change’

The source further noted that Harry is missing the days when Meghan had stepped away from social media altogether, and adjusting to this sudden change has been difficult for him.

“To be honest, he’d love to see her take social media apps off her phone altogether,” the source added.

While Meghan’s return to Instagram is reportedly part of her growing business endeavors, it remains unclear how the couple will navigate the tensions this shift has introduced.