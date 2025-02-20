Shift in US-Ukraine relations

By: Hamid Baig

In a single social media post, former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again upended the delicate dynamics of international diplomacy. On Wednesday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to label Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator,” accusing him of ruling without elections and warning that he “better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.” The comment, dripping with disdain, is more than just a personal jab at Zelensky; it is a stark signal that Ukraine’s status as a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy may be crumbling under the weight of Trump’s transactional approach to global affairs.

The implications of this rhetoric are profound. For years, the United States has been Ukraine’s most steadfast ally, providing billions of dollars in military aid, intelligence support, and humanitarian assistance in its fight against Russia’s brutal invasion. This partnership has been a rare point of bipartisan consensus in an otherwise fractured American political landscape. Yet, Trump’s latest remarks—and his broader pivot toward Moscow—suggest that this era of unwavering support may be coming to an end.

A Personal Rift with Global Consequences

Trump’s characterization of Zelensky as a “dictator” is as misleading as it is inflammatory. Under Ukrainian law, elections are suspended during wartime, a provision designed to ensure stability and continuity in the face of existential threats. Zelensky, whose five-year term officially expired last year, has remained in office under these legal provisions, leading his country through what has become Europe’s most devastating conflict since World War II. To label him a dictator is to ignore both the context of Ukraine’s wartime realities and the extraordinary resilience of its democratic institutions.

But Trump’s comments are not really about Zelensky or Ukrainian democracy. They are part of a broader pattern of behavior that has defined Trump’s approach to foreign policy: a preference for strongmen, a disdain for multilateral alliances, and a willingness to undermine U.S. commitments for personal or political gain. By aligning himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin and casting doubt on Ukraine’s legitimacy, Trump is sending a clear message to Moscow: under his leadership, the United States would no longer stand in the way of Russia’s ambitions.

This shift is already underway. Since returning to the political spotlight, Trump has openly criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, calling it a waste of resources and suggesting that the funds would be better spent at home. He has also expressed admiration for Putin, describing him as a “smart” and “savvy” leader, even as Russia continues to wage a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. These statements are not just rhetorical flourishes; they are part of a deliberate strategy to realign U.S. foreign policy in ways that prioritize Trump’s personal interests over America’s strategic commitments.

The End of Ukraine as an American Project?

For Ukraine, the stakes could not be higher. Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, the United States has been Kyiv’s most important ally, providing the weapons, funding, and diplomatic support necessary to resist Moscow’s advances. This support has been instrumental in helping Ukraine reclaim territory, defend its cities, and maintain its sovereignty in the face of overwhelming odds. But Trump’s rhetoric suggests that this support may be conditional—and that Ukraine’s time as an American project may be running out.

This is not just a hypothetical concern. Trump’s first term as president was marked by repeated attempts to undermine U.S. support for Ukraine, culminating in the infamous 2019 phone call in which he pressured Zelensky to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. That call led to Trump’s first impeachment, but it also revealed the extent to which he was willing to sacrifice Ukraine’s security for his own gain. Now, as he positions himself for a potential second term, Trump appears to be doubling down on this approach, using Ukraine as a bargaining chip in his efforts to curry favor with Putin.

The consequences of this shift would be catastrophic—not just for Ukraine, but for the broader international order. If the United States abandons Ukraine, it would send a chilling message to other democracies facing aggression from authoritarian regimes. It would embolden Putin and other autocrats, who would see America’s retreat as a green light to pursue their own expansionist ambitions. And it would undermine the credibility of the United States as a reliable ally, making it harder to build coalitions and counter threats in the future.

A Call for Clarity and Commitment

In the face of Trump’s rhetoric, it is more important than ever for the United States to reaffirm its commitment to Ukraine. This is not just a matter of principle; it is a matter of strategic necessity. Ukraine’s fight is not just about its own survival; it is about defending the rules-based international order that has underpinned global stability for decades. If the United States abandons this fight, it will not only betray a key ally but also jeopardize its own security and prosperity.

Congress must act to ensure that U.S. aid to Ukraine remains robust and uninterrupted, regardless of who occupies the White House. The Biden administration, for its part, must continue to rally international support for Kyiv, working with allies to provide the resources and assistance Ukraine needs to prevail. And the American people must recognize that the stakes in Ukraine are not just about distant borders; they are about the future of democracy itself.

Trump’s “dictator” jab at Zelensky is more than just a personal attack; it is a warning sign of the dangers that lie ahead. If the United States turns its back on Ukraine, it will not only betray a friend but also undermine the very values it claims to uphold. The time to stand with Ukraine is now—before it is too late.

The writer is a freelance columnist.