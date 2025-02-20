Unregulated poison

On the weekend of February 7th, Lahore’s Expo Centre in Johar Town was a study in contrasts. In one section, the city’s annual Book Expo was underway, a celebration of literature and learning that has long been a cultural mainstay for Pakistan’s intellectual elite. But just next door, in halls 1 and 2, a very different kind of exhibition was taking place: the Vape Expo Pakistan 2025. The scene was surreal—a pulsating, neon-lit carnival of indulgence that felt more like a nightclub than a trade show. Long lines of young men, many barely out of their teens, shuffled impatiently to enter. Inside, the air was thick with candy-scented vapor, throbbing basslines, and the glow of flashing lights. Stalls from international vape brands dominated the floor, offering everything from free samples to disposable vapes that doubled as cellphones and speakers. The event was a spectacle of consumption, a stark reminder of Pakistan’s unlikely status as a vaping haven.

But beneath the surface of this glittering facade lies a troubling reality. Pakistan’s vaping industry is booming, fueled by a regulatory vacuum, a young and impressionable population, and a flood of untaxed, smuggled products. As the rest of the world grapples with the health risks and societal implications of vaping, Pakistan has emerged as an unlikely sanctuary for an industry under siege. This is not just a public health crisis in the making; it is a cautionary tale of how regulatory neglect and corporate opportunism can converge to create a perfect storm.

A Market Tailor-Made for Vaping

Pakistan checks all the boxes for the vape industry. With a median age of just 22.7 years, the country has one of the youngest populations in the world—a demographic that is particularly susceptible to the allure of vaping. Add to this a laissez-faire approach to health regulations, weak enforcement mechanisms, and a customs system riddled with corruption, and you have a market ripe for exploitation.

Perhaps most importantly, Pakistan shares a border and strong trade ties with China, which manufactures more than 90% of the world’s e-cigarettes and vaping products. This proximity has made it easy for cheap, often unregulated vapes to flood the Pakistani market. At the Vape Expo, this reality was on full display. Nearly every stall had Chinese nationals present, many of whom required police escorts as per government regulations. The event itself was surrounded by sharply dressed commandos from the Punjab Police’s Elite Force, a surreal juxtaposition of security and indulgence.

The numbers tell the story of an industry in overdrive. In just three years, retail sales of e-vapour products in Pakistan have more than doubled, growing from Rs 2.8 billion in 2021 to over Rs 6.4 billion in 2023. This explosive growth has been driven by aggressive marketing, low prices, and the widespread availability of products. But there’s a darker side to this boom: as of 2024, virtually all vapes sold in Pakistan are smuggled into the country, evading taxes and regulatory scrutiny.

A Regulatory Vacuum

The absence of regulation is not just an oversight; it is an invitation. While countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and even China have moved to ban or heavily regulate vaping, Pakistan has done little to address the industry’s rapid expansion. This regulatory vacuum has created a free-for-all, where manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operate with impunity.

At the Vape Expo, this lack of oversight was painfully evident. Stall after stall showcased products that would never pass muster in more regulated markets. Disposable vapes with flashy designs and gimmicky features were marketed aggressively, often with little regard for their potential health risks. The event itself felt like a microcosm of an industry that has been allowed to run wild, unchecked by the kind of oversight that has become commonplace elsewhere.

But the consequences of this neglect extend far beyond the Expo Centre. Vaping is often marketed as a safer alternative to smoking, but the long-term health effects remain poorly understood. Studies have linked vaping to respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, and even addiction to nicotine. For a country already burdened by public health challenges, the unchecked growth of the vaping industry is a ticking time bomb.

The Human Cost

The Vape Expo was not just a showcase of products; it was also a reflection of the societal dynamics at play. Virtually the entire crowd was male, many of them young and impressionable. The stalls, on the other hand, were manned by young women in their early twenties, many of them university students trying to make ends meet. This gendered dynamic underscores the industry’s exploitative nature, targeting vulnerable populations on both sides of the counter.

For the young men in attendance, vaping is not just a habit; it is a lifestyle, a marker of modernity and cool. The candy-scented vapor, the sleek designs, the pulsating lights—all of it is carefully calibrated to appeal to a generation that craves novelty and validation. But this appeal comes at a cost. By normalizing vaping, the industry is creating a new generation of addicts, many of whom may struggle to break free from nicotine’s grip.

For the young women working the stalls, the stakes are different but no less significant. Many are students trying to balance their education with the need to earn a living. While the work may seem innocuous, it exposes them to an industry that thrives on exploitation and disregard for public health.

A Call to Action

Pakistan’s vaping boom is a stark reminder of what happens when regulation fails to keep pace with innovation. The industry’s unchecked growth is not just a public health crisis; it is a failure of governance, a testament to the corrosive effects of corruption and neglect.

The solution lies in a multi-pronged approach. First and foremost, the government must enact and enforce regulations that address the sale, marketing, and use of vaping products. This includes banning the sale of vapes to minors, imposing taxes on imported products, and cracking down on smuggling. At the same time, public awareness campaigns are needed to educate young people about the risks of vaping.

But regulation alone is not enough. The vaping industry’s rise is also a symptom of broader societal issues, from the lack of economic opportunities for young people to the pervasive influence of consumer culture. Addressing these root causes will require a concerted effort from all sectors of society, from policymakers and educators to parents and community leaders.

The clouds of vapor at the Vape Expo may seem harmless, but the stakes are anything but. Pakistan stands at a crossroads, faced with a choice: to continue down the path of neglect and exploitation, or to take decisive action to protect its youth and its future. The time to act is now, before the storm of consequences becomes impossible to ignore.

The writer is a freelance columnist