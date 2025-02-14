China, UK vow to further cooperation on AI, climate and global issues

LONDON: China and the UK agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, technology, artificial intelligence and climate change during the 10th China-UK Strategic Dialogue held in London on Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy co-chaired the dialogue.

The two sides reached a consensus on the roadmap for future exchanges. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, key upcoming visits were announced, including the UK minister for energy security and net zero, the UK minister for science, research and innovation, who will attend a China-UK innovation cooperation meeting, and the UK minister for education, who will engage in China-UK education ministerial consultations.

Further agreements were made to accelerate preparations for the China-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission, as well as mechanisms on healthcare and industrial cooperation. Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in global governance, climate change, cybersecurity, financial services and AI. They emphasized the importance of advancing the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and supporting both countries’ green transitions.

During the dialogue, Wang acknowledged the differences in political systems, history and culture between China and the UK but stressed the importance of objective and rational communication based on mutual respect. He reaffirmed China’s view of the UK as a crucial strategic partner and expressed China’s commitment to advancing practical cooperation in various fields.

Lammy emphasized the importance of the UK-China relationship, especially in light of the increasing global challenges. He noted that both nations should strengthen strategic communication to contribute to global peace and stability.

Wang also elaborated on China’s positions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong and other sensitive issues, while the two sides exchanged in-depth views on the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Wang outlined China’s stance, emphasizing the importance of avoiding the spread of the conflict and preventing escalation. He called for continued efforts towards peace talks and the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the Middle East and other global issues of mutual concern.