China warns Philippines over dangers of prolonged U.S. missile system deployment

BEIJING: A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday urges the Philippines to honor its promise and withdraw the U.S. Typhon missile system from its territory as soon as possible.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when asked to comment on the reports indicating that the U.S. Typhon missile system was continued to be deployed in the Philippine’s territory.

The U.S. installed the Typhon missile system in the northern Philippines in April 2024 as part of joint U.S.-Philippines military drills. The Philippines promised that the deployment would be “temporary,” and that the system would be withdrawn following the conclusion of the military exercises.

China has repeatedly stated its firm opposition to the U.S. deployment of intermediate range missile in the Philippines, Zhang said.

Acknowledging Typhon is a strategic, offensive weapon, Zhang said the Philippines has repeatedly reneged on its commitment and catered to the U.S. side in introducing the system, adding that doing so would not only put its own security and national defense at the mercy of others, but also bring risks of geopolitical confrontation and an arms race to the region.

Noting the Philippines has also linked the South China Sea with the missile system, Zhang said the move is both “ridiculous and dangerous” by regarding its own security, people’s well-being and regional peace and stability as bargaining chips.

China urged the Philippine side to fully recognize the high sensitivity and serious harm of the deployment of the missile system, withdraw the system as soon as possible in accordance with its promise, and return to the right track of dialogue and consultation at an early date, Zhang said.

China will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely counter infringing and provocative acts and firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Zhang added.