Commitment to Kashmir cause

All Pakistani political leaders have shown steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause. From Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the current leadership under Shahbaz Sharif, the unwavering love and support for Kashmir reflects Pakistan’s dedication to the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. Through various means— whether diplomatic efforts, international forums, or public speeches— Pakistan’s leadership has consistently advocated for Kashmir’s cause.

The sacrifices, support, and deep affection for Kashmir have become an integral part of Pakistan’s identity, representing solidarity with a region that shares cultural, religious, and historical bonds with it. The leaders of Pakistan have always viewed Kashmir as a cause worth fighting for, and their deep love and commitment to the Kashmiri people remain a driving force in the ongoing struggle for justice and peace. For Pakistan, Kashmir is not merely a territorial issue, but a matter of profound national significance, deeply rooted in emotional, cultural, and religious ties.

Over the years, the Pakistan Army has played a vital role in supporting the Kashmir cause, standing as a guardian of the Kashmiri people’s aspirations for self-determination. The sacrifices, courage, and dedication of the Pakistan Army in Kashmir serve as a testament to its unwavering commitment to the region.

Following Partition in 1947, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir became the focal point of conflict between India and Pakistan. Despite the region’s Muslim-majority population, the Maharaja of Kashmir chose to accede to India, sparking a fierce war. Motivated by the desire to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, Pakistan mobilized its military forces to assist the local population in resisting Indian forces. While initially not directly involved, Pakistan recognized the strategic importance of Kashmir, and volunteers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including tribal forces, joined the struggle.

The Pakistan government soon deployed the Pakistan Army to aid the Kashmiris, engaging in combat operations to secure parts of the region. Though Pakistani forces achieved initial successes, the war ended with a UN-mediated ceasefire in 1948. Pakistan secured control over AJK and the Gilgit-Baltistan region, but the larger issue of Kashmir’s final status remained unresolved. The sacrifices of the Pakistan Army during this first conflict, with thousands of soldiers either losing their lives or being wounded, set the foundation for Pakistan’s continued involvement in Kashmir.

In 1965, tensions between India and Pakistan flared again over Kashmir, resulting in a full-scale war. The Pakistan Army, despite being outnumbered and outgunned by the Indian military, demonstrated remarkable courage and strategic brilliance in defending Pakistan’s borders and the Kashmiri population.

Pakistan’s military strategy during the 1965 conflict involved Operation Gibraltar, which aimed to infiltrate Indian-administered Kashmir and support local freedom fighters. The Pakistan Army worked alongside Kashmiri freedom fighters, engaging Indian forces and pushing towards Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, with the goal of liberating Kashmir and allowing its people to determine their own future.

The Pakistan Army’s notable contributions during this war included fierce defenses against Indian attacks, including the Battle of Lahore and the Battle of Sialkot. Pakistani forces held their ground, inflicting significant losses on the Indian military. Air operations, ground offensives, and coordinated attacks displayed the resilience and bravery of the Pakistan Army in the face of overwhelming odds. Though the war ended in a UN-mandated ceasefire, it reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmir cause, with the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in 1965 marking a significant chapter in this ongoing struggle.

The Kargil conflict of 1999 added another crucial chapter to Pakistan’s military history in relation to Kashmir. In this conflict, which took place in the Kargil district of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Pakistani soldiers, along with Kashmiri freedom fighters, infiltrated the area to secure strategic positions along the Line of Control. The Kargil conflict is remembered for the immense courage and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, which fought valiantly in challenging terrain, often at high altitudes. The SSG and other elite units played a vital role in securing mountain posts and engaging Indian forces in intense combat.

Despite limited resources and the difficult terrain, Pakistan’s military exhibited extraordinary skill and perseverance. While the conflict ultimately escalated into a full military engagement, international pressure led to a ceasefire. Although the war did not result in a decisive victory for either side, the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers during the Kargil conflict remain unforgettable, marking yet another significant chapter in the struggle for Kashmir.

Hundreds of soldiers sacrificed their lives, and many more were injured in one of the most intense and brutal conflicts over Kashmir. In the aftermath of the Kargil conflict, Pakistan’s military leadership and government reaffirmed their commitment to Kashmir, stressing that the region’s final status must be determined in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The LoC remains one of the most heavily militarized borders globally.The Pakistan Army continues to play a vital role in defending the region from Indian military incursions and artillery fire. Pakistani soldiers continue to make the ultimate sacrifice in skirmishes along the LoC, defending the territorial integrity of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, while also providing moral and logistical support to the Kashmiri people. The Pakistan Army is actively engaged in ensuring the security of those living in AJK. Their presence not only safeguards against Indian provocations but also contributes to disaster relief, infrastructure development, and humanitarian aid for the local population.

The people of AJK enjoy full independence to live and work freely throughout Pakistan. The law and order situation in AJK is commendable, and residents have access to all rights. In contrast, since 1947, Indian security forces have faced allegations of committing widespread human rights abuses against the population of Indian=Occupied Kashmir, especially after the freedom movement intensified in the late 1980s. The Indian government has been repeatedly criticized for its heavy-handed tactics, with numerous reports from human rights organizations detailing the abuses committed by Indian military and paramilitary forces in the region.

One of the most alarming forms of violence has been the indiscriminate killing of civilians. Tragic events like the 1989-1990 mass killings, the Chota Bazar massacre (1990), and the rapes in Shopian and Handwara (2009) underscore the brutality endured by the Kashmiri people. Civilians, including women and children, have often been caught in the crossfire between freedom fighters and Indian forces. Thousands have suffered enforced disappearances, with many families left without answers about their loved ones’ fates.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented systematic torture, including beatings, electric shocks, sexual violence, and forced confessions. Sexual violence has been weaponized as a tool of intimidation, exemplified by the horrific Kunan Poshpora mass rape incident (1991), in which over 30 Kashmiri women were allegedly raped by Indian soldiers.

These abuses have cultivated a culture of fear and trauma among the Kashmiri people living under military occupation. The Indian government has frequently imposed curfews and communication blackouts in Kashmir, particularly during periods of political unrest. The 2019 revocation of Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in an intense lockdown. Thousands of Kashmiris were placed under house arrest, internet services suspended, and severe movement restrictions enforced.

Laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act have granted Indian military forces immunity from prosecution for abuses. Under this law, soldiers can arrest individuals without a warrant, and their actions are rarely subjected to legal scrutiny.

The desire for Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan is deeply embedded in the region’s history, religion, and political aspirations. The majority-Muslim population of Kashmir shares profound religious, cultural, and historical ties with Pakistan. Kashmiris see Pakistan as their natural ally due to their shared Muslim identity, in contrast to India’s predominantly Hindu character. This connection has been further solidified by Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiri self-determination on the global stage.

Over the years, Kashmiris have felt politically marginalized by the Indian state. The enforcement of Indian law, economic policies, and military presence has fueled widespread resentment towards New Delhi. Kashmiris feel that their cultural and political rights are stifled under Indian governance and believe that joining Pakistan would grant them greater autonomy and a stronger voice in the political landscape. Pakistan has been a staunch advocate for the Kashmiri cause, using diplomatic avenues to urge the international community to recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory. It has consistently provided moral and diplomatic support to the freedom movement, especially during the 1980s and 1990s. For Kashmiris, Pakistan stands as a symbol of unwavering support for their struggle.

The bond between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir is mutual, with both nations expressing love and solidarity. This commitment has been consistently demonstrated by Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership. During a recent visit to Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistani COAS Gen Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong dedication to the Kashmir cause, declaring that Kashmir is the “jugular vein” of Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan has fought three wars for Kashmir and would be ready to fight ten more if necessary. Kashmiris deeply appreciate Pakistan’s ongoing commitment and support, urging the global community to pressure India to cease human rights violations and atrocities, and to grant them the right to self-determination.