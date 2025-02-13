Pakistan’s unfinished business

For decades, Pakistan has grappled with the consequences of an unchecked population surge— an ever-growing labour force that promised economic vitality but simultaneously deepened resource scarcity, social inequalities, and infrastructural burdens. However, beneath the surface of this long-standing challenge, a silent yet profound transformation has begun to reshape the country’s demographic landscape. Recent UN reports indicate a decline in Pakistan’s fertility rate, marking a pivotal shift that, if strategically reinforced, could redefine the nation’s socioeconomic trajectory.

This shift is not just a statistical anomaly; it is a defining moment that presents both an opportunity and a test of Pakistan’s foresight. The critical question is whether this transition occurred as a byproduct of incidental socio-economic factors or as the result of conscious interventions. More importantly, can Pakistan consolidate this trend into a sustainable demographic dividend, or will it let this shift slip into an unstructured demographic drift?

International comparisons offer compelling insights into the benefits of a well-managed demographic transition. Nations such as South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand meticulously orchestrated their fertility declines, complementing them with investments in education, healthcare, and workforce planning. The result was a rapid economic surge that transformed their global standing. Bangladesh, despite sharing many socio-cultural commonalities with Pakistan, successfully leveraged its demographic shift through progressive female workforce participation and structured family planning programmes.

Pakistan now finds itself at a similar crossroads. The declining fertility rate is a welcome sign, but whether it translates into tangible socioeconomic benefits depends entirely on deliberate, well-calibrated policymaking.

A shrinking fertility rate opens avenues for long-term economic stability. Lower dependency ratios free up national resources for investments in education, health, and employment generation. Historically, high birth rates have been a major impediment to economic mobility, particularly for women, who are often bound by domestic responsibilities in societies with large family structures. By strengthening family planning initiatives, enhancing access to quality education, and creating employment opportunities, Pakistan can unlock a new era of economic empowerment and gender equality.

However, the fundamental question remains: Was this decline in fertility the outcome of structured efforts, or did it occur inadvertently due to changing societal dynamics? The absence of a sustained national population policy suggests that the trend is largely circumstantial rather than a result of cohesive planning. While urbanization, increased literacy rates, and evolving social attitudes have played a role, the risk of stagnation looms if deliberate policy measures do not reinforce this shift. A failure to institutionalize and build upon this change could result in a demographic standstill, where declining fertility does not equate to improved economic and social indicators.

Pakistan’s current youth bulge is both a challenge and an opportunity. Countries like China and Vietnam capitalized on demographic shifts by aligning workforce development with economic reforms, channeling a smaller yet more skilled labour force into high-value industries. Pakistan must adopt a similar model— transitioning from an informal labour-intensive economy to a knowledge-driven one. If properly harnessed, this demographic shift could drive technological innovation, industrial growth, and an enhanced global economic footprint.

Healthcare improvements have undoubtedly contributed to fertility decline, particularly in urban centres. However, rural areas remain significantly behind due to entrenched cultural norms, inadequate healthcare access, and resistance to modern family planning methods. The government must prioritize bridging this urban-rural divide to ensure that fertility decline translates into a national transformation rather than a fragmented trend. Societal progress cannot be achieved if one segment of the population remains locked in outdated demographic patterns while another moves forward.

The role of gender empowerment in this transition is crucial. Global data repeatedly confirms that when women have access to education and economic opportunities, fertility rates decline naturally, leading to more prosperous households and stronger economies. Bangladesh, for instance, successfully integrated family planning with female workforce participation, leading to a sustainable demographic transition. Pakistan must emulate such models to ensure that the declining fertility rate aligns with enhanced opportunities for women in education, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Yet, a declining birth rate alone does not guarantee economic prosperity. Countries like Japan and Italy, which now face aging population crises, serve as cautionary examples. Without strategic planning, Pakistan could find itself in a similar predicament decades down the line. A comprehensive approach that includes immigration policies, labour market reforms, and social welfare planning is essential to maintaining a dynamic, productive society while preventing long-term demographic imbalances.

Pakistan’s economic fragility, high inflation, and political instability pose real threats to sustaining the benefits of this demographic shift. Without strong governance and long-term planning, the potential gains of a declining fertility rate could be lost. Social safety nets, economic diversification, and strategic investments in human capital must complement this transition to prevent a demographic advantage from becoming a liability.

On the global stage, Pakistan’s demographic trajectory will be closely monitored by investors and international financial institutions. A well-managed fertility transition could enhance Pakistan’s global economic appeal, attracting foreign investment in industries that require skilled labour rather than an uncontrolled population boom. If policymakers can steer this transition effectively, Pakistan could redefine its economic identity in the global arena, shifting from a country burdened by population excess to one strategically poised for sustainable growth.

Pakistan stands at a defining demographic inflection point. The decline in fertility rates is not merely a statistical trend—it is an opportunity to reshape the nation’s socioeconomic fabric. However, this transition must not be left to chance. Policymakers must recognize that demographic change, when leveraged correctly, can be a powerful catalyst for national progress. This requires robust family planning programmes, gender-inclusive economic policies, and strategic investments in education and workforce development.

The silent demographic revolution currently unfolding in Pakistan holds the potential to correct historical economic imbalances, reduce poverty, and create a more sustainable future. The key to success lies not in merely acknowledging this shift but in harnessing it through visionary planning. The choices made today will determine whether Pakistan capitalizes on this transformation for long-term prosperity or allows it to become yet another missed opportunity. The road ahead is clear; the real challenge is whether Pakistan’s leadership has the resolve to stay the course.