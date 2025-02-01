Petrol, diesel prices hiked as global rates rise

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased petrol and diesel prices for the upcoming fortnight due to a rise in global market rates, effective from February 1.

The price of petrol has been increased by Re1 per litre to settle at Rs257.13 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs7 to settle at Rs267.95 per litre.

This increase follows a price hike on January 15, when petrol prices were raised by Rs3.47, and HSD by Rs2.63 per liter. At that time, petrol was priced at Rs256.13 per litre, and diesel at Rs260.95 per litre.

Earlier, on January 1, the government had also raised petroleum prices, with petrol increasing by Rs 0.56 per litre and HSD by Rs 2.96 per litre.