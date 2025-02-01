NATIONAL

Petrol, diesel prices hiked as global rates rise

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased petrol and diesel prices for the upcoming fortnight due to a rise in global market rates, effective from February 1.

The price of petrol has been increased by Re1 per litre to settle at Rs257.13 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs7 to settle at Rs267.95 per litre.

This increase follows a price hike on January 15, when petrol prices were raised by Rs3.47, and HSD by Rs2.63 per liter. At that time, petrol was priced at Rs256.13 per litre, and diesel at Rs260.95 per litre.

Earlier, on January 1, the government had also raised petroleum prices, with petrol increasing by Rs 0.56 per litre and HSD by Rs 2.96 per litre.

Previous article
PM Shehbaz assents to whopping salary raise for MPs
Next article
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Railways CEO sets up committee to probe Shahdara derailment, fix responsibility

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch on Friday constituted a high-level committee to probe the derailment of three coaches of Karachi-bound Shalimar Express...

67 perish in US midair collision

Gwadar shipyard mega project gets green light as committee approves landmark development

PTI’s Omar Ayub slams PM as a ‘servant without real power’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.