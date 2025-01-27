Pakistan urges respect for int’l law after attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the recent drone attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 70 lives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) described the incident as a blatant violation of international law and called for the protection of civilians and healthcare facilities during conflicts.

In a statement issued by MOFA, Pakistan expressed its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families, emphasizing the urgent need to uphold international humanitarian principles. “This attack underscores the importance of maintaining the sanctity of healthcare facilities and safeguarding innocent civilians,” the spokesperson stated.

The attack, blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), involved a drone strike that targeted the hospital in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. The strike has drawn widespread condemnation from global bodies and governments, including Pakistan, which reaffirmed its support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“This conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement read, calling for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing violence.

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, has resulted in devastating consequences for the population. More than 20,000 people have been killed, and an estimated 14 million have been displaced, according to the UN.

El Fasher, a strategic hub for humanitarian operations, has witnessed intensified clashes despite international warnings against further escalation. Relief organizations have highlighted the dire conditions, with millions of Sudanese facing famine and severe shortages of essential supplies.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies continue to appeal for global support to address the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, which has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states. A recent study by US-based universities estimates the conflict’s death toll could be as high as 130,000, underscoring the urgency for international intervention and peace efforts.