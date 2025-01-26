Govt shown lack of commitment to initiate dialogue: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday claimed that the government had shown a lack of commitment to initiate dialogue.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad, Khan said: ‘The PTI had approached the government with sincerity and goodwill to initiate dialogue.’

‘We sat for discussions with genuine intent and open hearts,’ he said.

The PTI chairman stressed that negotiations were the best course of action and lamented that the government did not reciprocate.

Khan said: ‘The PTI had urged the government to announce a judicial commission within seven days. We specifically asked the government to make an official announcement within a week, but no steps were taken,’ he said.

‘If the commission could not be formed, there was no point in sitting for mere photo sessions or hollow exchanges,’ Khan asserted.

Earlier, Gohar had stated that the party’s founder has put negotiations on hold.

Barrister Gohar said to the media, “Seven days were enough to announce the commission. We are ready to reconsider, but the government must take the step of announcing the commission.”