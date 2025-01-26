Avian surprise

NESTLED in the heart of Sindh, the Mehrano wildlife sanctuary is a unique, lush green haven of perennial shrubs and deep-rooted old woody trees that glorify its beauty and attract wildlife enthusiasts and researchers for exploration. During a recent nature excursion, wildlife researchers from Sindh made an extraordinary discovery for the first time in Pakistan; the blue-and-white flycatcher.

Four flycatchers were spotted enjoying their meal. The striking features of the birds are their unique royal blue upper- parts, white belly, and black face and throat. This migratory songbird is predominantly found in East Asia, with its breeding range extending across Japan, South Korea, north-eastern China, and parts of Russia. During winter, it migrates to Southeast Asia, including the Philip- pines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

This notable record adds a significant new chapter to the avifaunal diversity of Pakistan, and enhances our understanding of bird migration patterns in the region. The flycatchers’ preferred habitats include forests, woodlands and gardens, making Mehrano an ideal sanctuary for them.

Mehrano sanctuary serves as a refuge for rare mammals, such as the elusive fishing cat, leaping black buck, shy hog deer alongside reptiles and diverse bird species, thriving across a rather pristine landscape. The recent discovery high-lights the global significance of the area, reinforcing its status as a hotspot for biodiversity.

The blue-and-white flycatcher’s arrival in Sindh is more than just a scientific miles-tone; it is a call to action to protect and explore the natural wonders of the region.

ALTAF HUSSAIN NAREJO

ISLAMABAD