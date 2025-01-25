Sher Afzal Marwat acquitted in Supreme Court brawl case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has been acquitted by an Islamabad district and sessions court in a case related to a scuffle at the Supreme Court.

The verdict, which was reserved after hearings on Marwat’s plea for acquittal, was announced on Saturday.

The court dismissed all charges against Marwat and co-accused Fatahullah Baraki, who were implicated in an incident registered at the Secretariat police station.

In October 2023, Sher Afzal Marwat was booked in a case involving a scuffle at the Supreme Court. The case was filed by constable Javed Humayun at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad.

In his FIR, the constable alleged that Sher Afzal Marwat physically assaulted him in the Supreme Court’s parking area and issued serious threats. The FIR further claimed that Marwat attempted to run him over with a vehicle.

Moreover, in December 2023, an FIR was registered against Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and workers for organising a worker’s convention in Swabi. Authorities had booked 21 local PTI leaders and others for violation of Section 144.

Furthermore, in September 2023, Islamabad police had arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House following a National Assembly session.

A heavy police presence had gathered outside the Parliament House in anticipation. As PTI leaders exited the building, police took positions and swiftly moved to detain Marwat. A scuffle had reportedly broken out between Marwat’s supporters and the police during Marwat’s arrest.

However, police managed to surround and apprehend the MNA, seizing his vehicle before leaving the scene.