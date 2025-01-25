World

China, Vietnam pledge to promote bilateral ties

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China and Vietnam pledged to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, as the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of their bilateral ties in Beijing on Friday.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, attended a reception celebrating the anniversary, saying that the friendship between China and Vietnam has grown stronger over the past 75 years.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, better benefiting the two peoples.

