China, U.S. FMs discuss to find right way to get along in new era

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged China and the United States to find the right way to get along with each other in the new era, during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio upon the latter’s request.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Chinese President Xi Jinping had an important phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump last Friday, during which they reached a series of common understandings.

The development of China-U.S. relations has come to a new important juncture, Wang said.

He added, President Xi comprehensively elaborated on China’s policy toward the United States, and President Trump made positive response, saying that he looks forward to maintaining good relations with President Xi and emphasizing that United States and China working together can solve many problems in the world.

The two heads of state have pointed out the direction and set the tone for China-U.S. relations, Wang said.

He continued, two teams need to implement the leaders’ important common understandings and maintain communication, manage differences and expand cooperation in line with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, with a view to promoting the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, and finding the right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era.

Wang said that the leadership of the CPC is the choice of the Chinese people, and China’s development has a clear historical logic and is driven by strong internal dynamism.

“Our goal is to deliver a better life for the people and make more contributions to the world,” he said. “We have no intention of surpassing or replacing anyone, but we must defend our legitimate right to development.”

Wang elaborated on China’s principled position on the Taiwan question and urged the U.S. side to handle it prudently.

He emphasized that Taiwan has been part of China’s territory since ancient times. “We will never allow Taiwan to be split from China.”

The United States has made solemn commitments on abiding by the one-China policy in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and it should not renege on them, Wang said.

Rubio, for his part, said the United States and China are two great countries, and the U.S.-China relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the 21st century and will determine the future of the world.

The United States hopes to have candid communication with China, resolve differences, manage the bilateral relationship in a mature and prudent manner and work together to address global challenges and maintain peace and stability in the world, he said.

The United States does not support “Taiwan independence” and hopes that the Taiwan question can be resolved peacefully in a manner acceptable to both sides of the Taiwan Straits, said Rubio.

Wang said that big countries should act in a manner befitting their status, shoulder their due international responsibilities, maintain world peace and help countries realize common development.

“I hope you will act accordingly and play a constructive role for the future of the people of China and the United States, as well as for the peace and stability of the world,” Wang said.