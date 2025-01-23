PTI slams Digital Nation Pakistan Bill as undermining civil rights

Opposition leader Omar Ayub warns bill could target those advocating for constitutional supremacy

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday vehemently criticised the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, saying it will undermine constitutional rights and sets a dangerous precedent for surveillance and control.

Speaking to the media, opposition leader Omar Ayub warned that the bill could target those advocating for constitutional supremacy.

Ayub highlighted the PTI’s protests against the bill in parliament, asserting that the government has failed to address key opposition concerns.

The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill includes provisions granting authorities extensive access to citizens’ data.

Ayub alleged that the government is using the bill to suppress dissent and curtail freedoms under the guise of regulation.

“This is an attack on the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

Barrister Gohar, another PTI leader, condemned the hasty legislative process, pointing out that several laws were passed in under 10 minutes during a mere 88 parliamentary sessions in the past year. “This is the shortest law-making timeframe in history,” he claimed.

PTI leaders also voiced concerns over alleged judicial pressures and mistreatment of detained party workers.

“The government promised to arrange a meeting with PTI’s founder but has yet to fulfil its commitment,” Ayub said.

He also reiterated the party’s demand for the formation of an impartial commission to oversee critical matters.

Aamir Dogar noted that 700 protesters were recently transferred under inhumane conditions, with 500 detainees packed into vans designed for far fewer.

He demanded adherence to jail protocols for over 3,000 PTI supporters currently in custody.

Former minister Ali Muhammad Khan accused the judiciary of delivering politically motivated verdicts.

Referring to the sentencing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, “Judges who avoid minor theft cases are passing judgments on national leaders.”

The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, along with allegations of judicial bias and poor governance, has intensified public dissatisfaction.

PTI leaders warned of worsening political tensions unless transparency and constitutional safeguards are prioritised.

On the other hand, the PTI staged a strong protest during session of the National Assembly, forcing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to avoid address to the session.

The PTI members chanted slogans and beat the desk in the house. “This is the installed regime of Form 47, while leaders of the party which got public mandate could not meet its founder,” they regretted.

They declared that no negotiations will be held until a commissions formed to probe May 9 and November 26 incidents.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto cried crocodile tears over information technology while the PPP’s duplicity came to the fore when the PPP voted with the MQM along with the PML-N on the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill,” Barrister Gohar said.

He said that “in the history of the world, whenever there is a legislation and the average time is taken out, how many hours have you worked in the national assembly This house exists.”

The session started in February, the shortest time of the year to complete and 89 days have passed, out of which only 37 legislations have been passed.