PIA swings into action after pilot lands plane on wrong runway

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Making a mockery of the much-trumpeted slogan of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ‘Great people to fly with’, an airline’s pilot showed extreme negligence by landing the plane on the wrong runway at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday, thus putting the lives of passengers in danger.

It reports in media that PK-150, which was heading from Dammam to Multan, failed to land at the airport due to fog and it was directed towards Lahore airport.

However, when it reached Lahore, the pilot instead of landing the plane on the main runway, landed it on the runway number 36 L, sources said, adding that too when all lights at the runway were switched off.

Taking notice of non-professionalism on the part of the pilot, the PIA administration grounded the captain as well as the first officer and launched an investigation into the incident.

