White house barrier attacker gets 8-year prison term for plot to overthrow US govt

WASHINGTON: Sai Varisht Kundola, an Indian-origin man, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for ramming a truck into White House security barriers as part of a failed plot to overthrow the US government and establish a Nazi-inspired dictatorship, the US Department of Justice announced.

He will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Kundola, born in Chandernagore, India, and a legal permanent US resident, was found to have been planning the attack for weeks. Prosecutors revealed that he was deeply influenced by Nazi ideology and aimed to dismantle the democratic process to replace it with a totalitarian regime.

On May 22, 2023, Kundola rented a truck in Washington, DC, and drove it into security barriers near President’s Park, close to the White House. After briefly reversing, he attempted to breach the barriers again, creating chaos among pedestrians in the area. The vehicle caught fire during the attack, and Kundola was seen waving a flag bearing a Nazi swastika before being apprehended by US Park Police and Secret Service officers.

Court documents revealed that Kundola had made repeated attempts to procure vehicles and armed guards for the attack before renting the truck. During the investigation, he admitted to deliberately damaging US government property and stated that he was willing to kill President Joe Biden or other officials if it meant achieving his goal of replacing the government.

Kundola’s defense attorney, Scott Rosenblum, argued that he suffered from schizophrenia and harbored delusional beliefs, including the existence of a “reptilian race” controlling the US government. Despite these claims, prosecutors stressed the gravity of his actions, citing the significant national security risk posed by the plot.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich sentenced Kundola to eight years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay nearly $57,000 in restitution. Prosecutors emphasized that Kundola’s actions were premeditated and posed a serious threat to national security.

The case highlights the growing challenges of addressing threats motivated by extremist ideologies, with authorities reiterating their commitment to safeguarding democratic institutions against such dangers.