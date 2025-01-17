Chinese premier urges redoubled efforts to build clean government, fight corruption

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday called for persistent efforts to improve Party conduct, build a clean government and fight corruption to provide a strong guarantee for high-quality development and the Chinese modernization drive.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a State Council meeting on clean governance.

Addressing the meeting, Li stressed the need to resolutely implement the strategic plans of the CPC Central Committee on exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance.

The premier noted that the current anti-corruption situation remains challenging and complex, and stressed the need to continue the battle with unwavering perseverance.

Urging strict adherence to financial discipline and effective management of public funds, he demanded efforts to prevent corruption and severely punish those engaging in corrupt practices in key areas including finance, state-owned assets, state-owned enterprises and bidding for construction projects.

The leading Party members group of governments at all levels, as well as the leading Party members group or Party committee of all departments, should take on the responsibility of exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, said Li, calling on them to promote clean governance through deepening reform and diligently perform their duties.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, presided over the meeting.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attended the meeting.