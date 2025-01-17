Jennifer Lopez opens her closet to help California wildfire victims

Jennifer Lopez decided to donate clothing and shoes to the victims of the wildfires that have been burning in Los Angeles, California, last week to show her support for people who have been left homeless.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bronx Diva stole clothing and shoes from her closet, so it’s not just any contribution.

“She took clothes from her own closet and from her huge storage unit, packed them in boxes, and put them on a truck,” a source revealed. “There are sneakers, jumpers, and jackets, perfect for winter. Jennifer has been collecting clothes for the last 30 years, so there was plenty to choose from.”

The pricey clothing that JLo donated includes daily items, trousers, sweatshirts, and comfortable clothing.

“There are sneakers, jumpers and jackets, perfect for winter. Jennifer has been collecting clothes for the last 30 years, so there was plenty to choose from,” the source revealed, who also claimed that the donation from the On the Floor singer began last week and continues to this day.

The singer also gave bundles of her JLo brand beauty goods, which include moisturising and cleansing items.

The exact amount of the donations has not been disclosed, but given the New York singer’s upscale and picky preferences, it is thought to be a sizeable figure.

The clothes that the Bronx Diva donated are mostly meant for families, teachers, and students in the Pasadena and Los Angeles school districts.

The Atlas star has been expressing her support for the people impacted by the fires in California since last week and urging them to seek assistance from the nonprofit Boys & Girls Clubs.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. I can’t even imagine how deeply traumatic these events can be, especially for children who have lost their homes and sense of security. In times like these, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Los Angeles are here to provide support, resources and a safe space for children and families in need,” Lopez noted on Instagram to her 249 million followers.