Kate Middleton receives prestigious title that no one owns in royal family

Princess Kate once again shone as she received a new honour upon marking her return to royal duties in 2025.

The Princess of Wales is dubbed the most famous active member of the royal family as she represents the royal family in a positive limelight across the world.

As per Radar Online, Prince William and his beloved wife Princess Catherine are “internationally famous” royal figures.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis called “box office for the Royal Family.”

An insider claims that King Charles put his whole trust in William and Kate as he believes that the monarchy’s future is in “safe hands.”

It is important to note that Kate got this new honour after the Princess opened up about her medical condition after visiting a cancer hospital.

The future Queen revealed that she is in remission from cancer and focused on full recovery.

The Princess wrote a touching message in which she accepted that she needs more time to adjust to a “new normal” as anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know her condition.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” she said.