Kensington Palace releases statement after Prince William’s shocking decision

Prince William’s sudden move has left royal fans guessing as the future king pulled out of major royal family engagement just hours before event was scheduled to start.

The Prince of Wales was scheduled to visit the regiments at Wattisham, Suffolk on Thursday.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps (AAC), William was scheduled to meet service personnel and observe elements of regular training.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement regarding the cancellation: “With regret, this engagement has been postponed as a result of poor weather which would have significantly restricted the planned programme.

“The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those who he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience.”

The prince became Colonel-in-Chief in May 2024 when his dad King Charles officially handed him over the role at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.

The Army Air Corps is the combat aviation arm of the British Army, recognisable by their distinctive blue berets.

It utilises Wildcat Battlefield Reconnaissance and Apache Attack helicopters. The Army Air Corps was formed in 1957 on the foundations of the Glider Pilot Regiment and the Air Observation Post Squadrons.

With locations in Hampshire, Shropshire, Somerset and Suffolk, AAC soldiers watch over the UK and take part in combat operations across the world.

Over the past 12 months, AAC regiments have been deployed to Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Germany.

On Wednesday, the father-of-three travelled to Birmingham to attend the inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference, where he met with senior leaders and speakers at the College of Paramedics.