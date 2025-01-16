Saif Ali Khan Suffers Major Spinal Injury In Attack, Says Hospital

Actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital following a violent robbery attempt at his Bandra residence early Thursday. Doctors revealed that a 2.5-inch knife was lodged in the actor’s spine, causing spinal fluid leakage.

Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, confirmed the severity of Saif’s injuries. “Mr. Saif Ali Khan was admitted around 2 am with significant injuries to the thoracic spinal cord. Emergency surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the spinal fluid leakage. He is now stable and out of danger,” he stated.

The actor also sustained two deep wounds—one on his left hand and another on his neck. These were treated by the hospital’s plastic surgery team. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the hospital’s chief operating officer, shared that Saif has been moved to the intensive care unit for observation and is on a steady path to recovery.

Saif’s team issued a statement thanking the hospital staff and expressing gratitude to fans for their prayers. “Saif Ali Khan has successfully undergone surgery and is out of danger. Doctors are closely monitoring his recovery,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Bandra police, along with Mumbai Crime Branch officials, have launched a thorough investigation at Saif’s residence. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and six teams have been formed to apprehend the attacker.

The actor’s family members were unharmed during the incident, and police are continuing their efforts to uncover more details about the assault. Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their relief at Saif’s recovery and their support for his family.