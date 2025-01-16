Fawad Chaudhry raises doubts over credibility of evidence in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has cast doubt on the credibility of the evidence presented in the high-profile May 9 case, claiming that the government’s case is solely based on the testimonies of just three police constables.

In a statement to a private television channel, Fawad Chaudhry questioned the reliability of the case, emphasizing that it hinges entirely on the statements of these three officers, who claim to have been covertly present at a meeting in Zaman Park where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan allegedly instructed an attack on military installations.

Chaudhry, a senior leader of PTI, strongly criticized the government’s approach, suggesting that the entire leadership of the party had been implicated in what he described as a “baseless” case. He further expressed skepticism about how the police constables could have been present at such a high-stakes meeting without being detected, quipping whether they had been “covered with an invisibility cloak.”

Denying any involvement of PTI leadership, including Imran Khan, in the events of May 9, Chaudhry defended his party’s position, arguing that the case lacked sufficient evidence to support the serious charges against them.

In a separate development, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, while hearing intra-court appeals challenging the trial of civilians in military courts, raised concerns over the ‘security lapse’ during the May 9 incidents.

The bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, expressed its reservations during the proceedings, which also involved Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal Hassan. These appeals, which challenge the military courts’ jurisdiction over civilians, are yet to be resolved.

As the legal and political battle continues, Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks add to the growing controversy surrounding the May 9 incident and the ongoing cases against PTI leadership.