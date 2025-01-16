China, Sri Lanka vow to maintain momentum of high-level exchanges

BEIJING: China and Sri Lanka have vowed to maintain the strong momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance mutual learning of governance and development experiences and consolidate political mutual trust, said a joint statement between the two countries released on Thursday.

Both sides reiterated mutual support on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns, reaffirming the authority of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, according to the statement.

Sri Lanka reiterated its firm adherence to the one-China principle, recognizing the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all of China and acknowledging Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory, CGTN reported.

Sri Lanka firmly supports all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification and opposes any form of “Taiwan independence,” the document said.

Sri Lanka reiterated that it will never allow its territory to be used for anti-China separatist activities and will firmly support China on issues related to Xizang, Xinjiang and other matters.

China reiterated its continued strong support for Sri Lanka in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and respects and supports Sri Lanka’s sovereign choice of a development path suited to its national conditions.

China reaffirmed its commitment to an independent and peaceful foreign policy. Sri Lanka reaffirmed its commitment to an independent, non-aligned foreign policy.