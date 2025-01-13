Third round of govt, PTI dialogue to be held on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has called a meeting of negotiation committees representing the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for Thursday at 11:30 am in Parliament.

According to a statement from the speaker’s office, the meeting will take place in Committee Room 5 and will be held in-camera. PTI is expected to present its written demands during the session.

The meeting date was revised from January 15 to January 16 following requests from committee members. “The change was made after consultations with members of both sides,” said Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The contact between the government and PTI resumed recently. Former speaker Asad Qaiser reportedly discussed the negotiation process with Ayaz Sadiq via phone, agreeing on a date for the upcoming meeting.

This marks the first formal interaction between PTI representatives and the speaker after consultations with PTI’s leadership, including its founder.

The speaker facilitated PTI’s delegation in meeting party chief Imran Khan at Adiala Jail to discuss negotiation strategies. PTI’s committee spokesperson, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, emphasised that the party demands a judicial inquiry into the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

“We have given the government until January 31 to announce the inquiry. Failing this, negotiations may come to an end,” he warned.

The negotiation process marks an effort to resolve ongoing political tensions, with both parties previously holding two rounds of talks without any significant breakthrough.