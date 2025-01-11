Khloé Kardashian Blasts Mayor Karen Bass After Evacuating Home Amid LA Wildfires

Khloé Kardashian has voiced her frustration with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, accusing her of failing the city amid the deadly wildfires devastating the region. The reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday evening, calling the mayor a “joke” after Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley publicly criticized the city’s leadership during an interview with Fox 11.

Chief Crowley claimed that Mayor Bass had approved significant budget cuts months before the fires began, leaving crucial firefighting equipment and infrastructure—such as firetrucks and hydrants—in dire need of repairs. “I stand by YOU, Chief Crowley!” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Story. “You spoke the truth… Mayor Bass, you are a joke!”

The Kardashian-Jenner family was among those forced to evacuate their homes after the Kenneth Fire burned across 1,000 acres northeast of Calabasas earlier this week. While the evacuation order has since been lifted, it remains unclear if the family has returned to their properties.

Despite the criticism, Khloé and her family have been actively supporting their community during the crisis. They partnered with Carousel Restaurant to provide hundreds of meals to firefighters, volunteers, and first responders. “Thank you for putting your lives on the line for all of us,” Khloé shared on Instagram.

The fires, which began Tuesday, have destroyed significant portions of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, with many residents, including celebrities, losing their homes. Kim Kardashian’s Malibu vacation home remains safe for now, but close friend Paris Hilton and stars like Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Billy Crystal have not been as fortunate.

As frustration with local leadership grows, Khloé’s remarks highlight the mounting pressure on Mayor Bass and city officials to address the crisis and support affected communities.