Celebrities Whose Homes Narrowly Escaped LA Fires Devistation

Devastating wildfires continue to grip Los Angeles, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate as flames spread across Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena. With over 30,000 acres destroyed and billions of dollars in damage, the fires have left a trail of destruction, including the homes of several Hollywood stars.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Narrow Escape



Tom Hanks, 68, and wife Rita Wilson were among the fortunate few whose Pacific Palisades mansion survived the blaze. While aerial photos show their property untouched, a neighboring home was reduced to ash. The fire, which ignited Tuesday morning, scorched large portions of the area. Tom’s son, Chet, expressed his heartbreak on Instagram, writing, “The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn. Pray for the Palisades.”

Mandy Moore’s Mixed Emotions



Actress Mandy Moore, 40, shared that her Altadena home was partially spared but suffered significant damage. “The main part of our house is still standing, miraculously,” she wrote on Instagram. However, the family lost their garage, back house, and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s music studio.

Mandy expressed deep sorrow for her neighbors, many of whom lost everything. “Every house on our street is gone,” she said, adding, “I’m feeling weird survivor’s guilt knowing so many lost everything.” The This Is Us star shared photos of the destruction while expressing gratitude for the safety of her family and pets.

Rebel Wilson’s Hollywood Hills Scare

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, 44, faced a terrifying situation as fast-moving flames threatened her Hollywood Hills home. Sharing an image of the fire-lit skyline on Instagram, Rebel wrote, “Cannot believe this.” She thanked her friend Ornela for rescuing her cat as evacuation orders were issued.

Mark Hamill’s Timely Exit

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill narrowly escaped the devastating wildfires raging through Malibu, sharing his harrowing experience of a last-minute evacuation with fans on Instagram. The 72-year-old actor described the chaos as he fled with his wife, Marilou York, and their dog, Trixie.

Fire Rages On

Los Angeles County is facing catastrophic destruction as multiple wildfires continue to rage, with two major blazes still burning out of control. The Palisades Fire has been particularly devastating, scorching over 30,000 acres and leaving nearly the entire Palisades neighborhood and significant portions of Malibu in ruins.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, attributing the crisis to high winds and dry conditions that have fueled the fires’ rapid spread. With damages already exceeding $50 billion, the wildfires are among the most destructive and costly in the city’s history.