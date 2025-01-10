Three civilians injured in Chaman IED blast targeting FC truck: police

CHAMAN: Three civilians were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded, targeting a truck carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Balochistan’s Chaman city on Friday, according to the police.

The police, in a statement, said that the IED, planted with a motorcycle, targeted the truck carrying FC personnel from an army fort to an FC fort.

It added that all FC personnel remained unharmed while three civilians were injured in the incident, adding that two of the injured sustained minor injuries and provided treatment on the spot while the third was moved to a hospital.

On the other hand, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the blast as a “cowardly act”, adding that the government was committed to protecting the people and would thwart the plans of all elements against peace.

Rind said the culprits would be brought to justice and all resources were being used to maintain law and order. He urged the public to inform the administration about suspicious activities.

The incident comes a few days after an attacker rammed an explosive-laden car into a bus transporting FC personnel from Karachi to Turbat in Behan area near its destination on Saturday. The banned Baloch Liberation Army said its Majeed Brigade had carried out the blast.

The attack left six people dead and over 50 people injured, including Senior Superintendent of Police Zohaib Mohsin and six members of his family.