PML-N always committed to dialogue for resolution of issues: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as a political party is always committed to hold dialogue for resolution of the issues.

Talking on a private news channel, he said, “the PML-N has consistently encouraged negotiations to strengthen democracy in the country.

“We have done numerous past efforts to promote democratic supremacy,” he added.

The minister also addressed the ongoing talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The negotiations have so far been limited to discussions without any concrete outcomes, he said.

He further added, “PTI has been given a week’s time, and we are hopeful for positive developments in the negotiations.”

Khawaja Asif condemned the recent firing on a government convoy in Kurram following a peace agreement in the region.

He assured that the federal government would stand shoulder to shoulder with the provincial administration to address such threats.

“The federal government is fully committed to combating this menace alongside the provincial government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for the government’s coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands.

Talking to a private news channel, Siddiqui said the dialogue process had not been proceeded a bit for the last 12 days.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) offered the dialogue several times before to strengthen democracy, he added.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is striving for the welfare of the country while PTI is trying to create facilities for its leader.