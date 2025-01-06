German diplomat found dead in Islamabad apartment

ISLAMABAD: The body of Thomas Fielder, a German diplomat and Second Secretary at the German Embassy, was found in his apartment within Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

Thomas Fielder’s body was discovered by embassy staff, who became concerned after he had been absent from work for two days. They broke into his apartment and found him unresponsive.

Islamabad Police were notified immediately and transported the body to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police officials stated that while the cause of death is not yet confirmed, initial investigations indicate that Thomas Fielder had previously suffered a minor heart attack, which could have played a role.

A post-mortem report will determine the exact cause of death, and police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The German Embassy has been informed, and further details are awaited.

Fielder had been residing in the Diplomatic Enclave, a high-security area where many foreign diplomats live and work.