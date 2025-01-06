NATIONAL

German diplomat found dead in Islamabad apartment

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The body of Thomas Fielder, a German diplomat and Second Secretary at the German Embassy, was found in his apartment within Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

Thomas Fielder’s body was discovered by embassy staff, who became concerned after he had been absent from work for two days. They broke into his apartment and found him unresponsive.

Islamabad Police were notified immediately and transported the body to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police officials stated that while the cause of death is not yet confirmed, initial investigations indicate that Thomas Fielder had previously suffered a minor heart attack, which could have played a role.

A post-mortem report will determine the exact cause of death, and police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The German Embassy has been informed, and further details are awaited.

Fielder had been residing in the Diplomatic Enclave, a high-security area where many foreign diplomats live and work.

Previous article
Verdict against Imran, Bushra in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case postponed yet again to Jan 13
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

As Shiloh Jolie Remains Absent From Angelina Jolie’s Side, Daughter Zahara...

Angelina Jolie and her 19-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie dazzled at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, delivering another memorable mother-daughter red carpet moment. The...

Prince William Set To Lead Monarchy Amid King Charles’ Major Decision

25-1-6 LHR

25-1-6 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.