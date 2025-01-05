NATIONAL

Chinese delegation visits Swat University to foster cultural and academic collaboration

By Staff Report

SWAT: The University of Swat (UoS) had the distinct honor of hosting a high-level Chinese delegation comprising Mr Li Rongming, Mr. Liu Chengxuan, Mr. Xing Li Jun, and Mr. Wang Yongqiang.

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Jamal Shah and Mrs. Amna Shah, Director Hunerkada, Center for Excellence, University of Swat. The visiting delegation was warmly received by Prof Dr Hassan Sher, Vice Chancellor of the University of Swat, who extended heartfelt hospitality to the esteemed guests.

During their visit, the Vice Chancellor provided the delegation with an insightful briefing on the rich history of Swat, the establishment and growth of the University of Swat, and the institution’s pivotal role in uplifting the educational landscape of the region.

Highlighting the region’s unique heritage, Prof Dr Hassan Sher encouraged the delegation to explore and promote the rich history of Buddhism in Swat, emphasizing its potential to strengthen cultural ties and promote tourism.

The UoS VC also underscored the importance of fostering academic and research collaborations with Chinese higher education institutions. He expressed keen interest in developing joint research initiatives and exchange programs to enhance mutual learning and innovation.

The Chinese delegation commended the efforts of the University of Swat in preserving the region’s heritage, promoting tourism, and fostering cultural appreciation. They assured their commitment to further strengthening linkages between Chinese institutions and the University of Swat across various fields.

As a gesture of goodwill and cultural appreciation, the Vice Chancellor presented the guests with traditional shawls and souvenirs, symbolizing the region’s hospitality and rich cultural heritage.

This visit marks a significant milestone in fostering academic and cultural ties between Pakistan and China, paving the way for future collaborations that will benefit both nations.

