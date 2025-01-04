Punjab committed to creating convenience for special heroes: Maryam Nawaz

Work on Pakistan’s first autism school nears completion: Punjab CM in message World Braille Day for Visually Impaired Special Heroes

More than 15,000 Braille books provided to visually impaired students in Punjab

LAHORE: Braille system is an effective means of providing knowledge and awareness to visually impaired people,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Braille Day. She added, “Braille presses equipped with modern technology are working in Punjab.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”Upgradation of Braille press makes it possible to provide educational material and books of international standard to special people.” She added, “Free books are being provided to government and private institutions across the province through Braille printing presses in Lahore and Bahawalpur.” She highlighted, “This year, more than 3,000 special children have been enrolled across Punjab.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said, “More than 15,000 Braille books have been provided to visually impaired students.” She added, “The Holy Quran is also being provided to special students in Braille.” She underscored, “In view of the educational needs of special students, assistive devices are being provided.”

The Chief Minister said, “More resources will be provided to special people to meet their educational needs.” She added, “The Department of Special Education is being developed on modern lines by introducing fundamental reforms.” She flagged, “Special education institutions are being upgraded by providing them the missing facilities.”

The Punjab chief minister said, “Financial assistance is being provided through Himmat Card to reduce economic problems of the special people.” She added, “Hearing-impaired children have been provided with assistive devices to fully participate in social and educational activities.”

The chief minister said, “Work on Pakistan’s first autism school is progressing fast, will be completed soon.” She added, “Creating convenience in the lives of special heroes is among our top priorities.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan’s blind cricket team has brought glory to the country and nation by winning the Blind Cricket World Cup.” She added, “We are working day and night for the protection of rights and autonomy of special people.” She highlighted, “No child, no matter what disability he/she suffers from, will be deprived of any fundamental right.”

