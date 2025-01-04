King Charles Makes First Statement Following Meghan Markle’s Instagram Return

King Charles has released a heartfelt statement expressing his condolences to the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, a British victim of the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. Pettifer was the stepson of Tiggy Legge-Bourke, formerly a nanny to Princes William and Harry.

Royal experts Cameron Walker, Chris Ship, and Roya Nikkhah shared the Palace’s statement on their social media accounts. Roya Nikkhah tweeted, “The King has sent his condolences to the family of Edward Pettifer, the stepson of Princes William and Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack.” She added that Charles was “deeply saddened” and that Prince William had also been informed.

NEW: The King has been in touch with the family of Edward Pettifer, the British victim of the New Orleans terror attack, to share his personal condolences.



Edward was reportedly the stepson of Prince William and Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer. — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 4, 2025

Cameron Walker further revealed, “NEW: The King has been in touch with the family of Edward Pettifer, the British victim of the New Orleans terror attack, to share his personal condolences.”

Chris Ship echoed the sentiment, confirming, “King Charles has been informed that the British man killed in the New Year’s Day vehicle attack was the stepson of William and Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer.”

The attack in New Orleans, which occurred when a truck plowed into a crowd of New Year revelers, claimed at least 15 lives, including the driver. The tragic incident has deeply impacted many, with the King’s message providing solace to the grieving family.

The attack in New Orleans, which occurred when a truck plowed into a crowd of New Year revelers, claimed at least 15 lives, including the driver. The tragic incident has deeply impacted many, with the King's message providing solace to the grieving family.