After Shiloh Leaves Angelina Jolie’s Side, Daughter Zahara Joins Mom At Palm Springs Film Festival

Angelina Jolie made her first public appearance since finalizing her divorce from Brad Pitt, attending the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival with her daughter Zahara. The event on January 3 marked a celebratory moment for the actress, who appeared in high spirits alongside her 19-year-old daughter.

For the glamorous evening, Jolie, 49, donned a floor-length black halter-neck gown accessorized with Fred Leighton jewels, a striking ebony ring by Antonia Miletto, and pointed-toe black heels. Zahara complemented her mother’s elegance in a white sleeveless lace gown, exuding understated sophistication.

During the festival, Jolie was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for Best Actress for her role in Maria, a biographical drama about opera singer Maria Callas. Her appearance comes just days after the conclusion of her eight-year divorce battle with Pitt, though the legal dispute over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, remains unresolved.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, ending their two-year marriage and 12-year partnership. Their separation has impacted their six children, with reports indicating that some of their kids, including Maddox and Pax, have limited contact with their father. Shiloh, one of their biological daughters, has also reportedly removed Pitt from her last name, while Knox and Vivienne are believed to maintain communication with him.

The Maria actress’s appearance at the star-studded event underscores her focus on her career and family as she moves forward after years of legal battles. The mother-daughter duo’s attendance was a poignant moment, reflecting Jolie’s enduring strength and bond with her children.