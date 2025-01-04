Convoy halted after firing incident in Kurram’s Bagan Bazaar

BAGAN: A convoy of 75 trucks carrying essential supplies was halted after a shooting incident in Bagan Bazaar, Kurram district.

The convoy, which included food, medicine, and gas cylinders, was returning to Tall shortly after setting off under security cover.

The convoy had departed under the supervision of Barrister Dr. Saif, Adviser on Information, who announced its composition of 22-wheeler, 10-wheeler, and six-wheeler trucks carrying essential goods.

The district administration confirmed that the convoy’s movement resumed following the implementation of a peace agreement, which also reopened the Parachinar-Tall road after months of closure as security measures continued in compliance with the Kohat Agreement.

Earlier, Dr. Saif and officials, including Kohat’s commissioner and DIG, coordinated efforts to ensure safe passage.

However, tensions escalated when unidentified assailants fired at government vehicles in Bagan, injuring Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and three security personnel. Investigations are ongoing to address the violence.