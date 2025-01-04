China leads new media: internet penetration reaches over 1.1b users

ISLAMABAD: China’s news media has evolved into a data-driven, intelligent, platform-based, and socialized industry. The omni-media communications system has been significantly enhanced, as highlighted in the 54th China Statistical Report on Internet Development. By June 2024, China boasted nearly 1.1 billion internet users, representing a penetration rate of 78.0%.

According to a report on the development of China’s News Media, issued by the All China Journalists Association, (ACJA), the country’s digital transformation extends to 3,606 Internet news information service units, providing 14,228 licensed services including websites, applications, and public accounts. This growth complements the thriving print media sector, which recorded 26.01 billion newspaper copies printed in 2023, with a total subscription value of 35.57 billion Yuan.

The report further states that in recent years, the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology has significantly reshaped the ecosystem of journalism and communication in China. This transformation has introduced a paradigm shift in how news is produced, curated, and disseminated, enabling media organizations to leverage AI for tasks such as real-time reporting, automated content creation, personalized audience engagement, and predictive analytics.

By integrating cutting-edge digital and intelligent technologies, China’s media industry is not only enhancing efficiency and precision but also redefining the boundaries of creativity and innovation in storytelling. This forward-thinking approach positions China as a global pioneer in utilizing AI to meet the evolving demands of modern journalism, while also addressing challenges related to accuracy, ethics, and inclusivity in media practices.

Generative AI (AIGC) is becoming a cornerstone of the media landscape. According to the AIGC Panorama Report of Application in China, the market size for generative AI applications is projected to hit 20 billion Yuan in 2024, surging past one trillion Yuan by 2030. Media outlets are increasingly investing in AI-powered tools, integrating them with film, television, and music assets to foster innovative collaboration and applications.

The sector has also witnessed employment growth. The newspaper publishing industry employed 184,000 professionals in 2023, marking a third consecutive year of increase. Across the broader media industry, over 1 million individuals contributed to the development of radio, television, and online audiovisual services, the ACJA report stated.

By October 2024, the nation had 230,585 accredited journalists, many of whom continue to immerse themselves in grassroots reporting, champion ethical journalism, and enhance public oversight.

China’s media industry achieved a total output value of 3.15 trillion Yuan in 2023, reflecting an 8.38% year-on-year increase. Newspapers generated 61.66 billion Yuan in revenue, with notable contributions from advertising, circulation, and new media operations. The national radio and television industry, alongside online audiovisual platforms, recorded revenues of over 1,412.608 billion Yuan, marking a 13.74% up year on year.

The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) has played a pivotal role in advocating for journalists’ welfare and professional development. Over the past decade, it has disbursed 25.15 million Yuan in support of journalists facing injury, illness, or death in the line of duty. The ACJA also promotes ethical journalism and social responsibility, with over 580 media social responsibility reports published in 2024 alone.

China’s media industry stands as a beacon of innovation and transformation, leveraging generative AI and digital tools to redefine news production and communication. With a strong focus on workforce development, ethical practices, and public engagement, the sector continues to adapt to the demands of an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

By embracing these advancements, China’s media industry is not only shaping its future but also setting a global benchmark for innovation and responsibility in journalism. Through the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and immersive media, Chinese media outlets are redefining content creation, distribution, and audience engagement.

Furthermore, their emphasis on ethical journalism, cultural storytelling, and international collaboration highlights a commitment to balanced reporting and shared narratives. As China continues to leverage its resources and talent, it is positioning itself as a leader in promoting sustainable and forward-thinking media practices on the global stage.