China launches new project to support young scientists

BEIJING: The first group of 3,226 doctoral candidates has been selected for a two-year government-backed project to support promising young scientists, the Chinese Association for Science and Technology (CAST) announced on Saturday.

The candidates will receive specialized training aimed at broadening their academic perspectives, enhancing academic experience and accelerating their academic growth. The support period is set from January 2025 to December 2026.

According to CAST, the project primarily targets the doctoral candidates under the age of 30 in natural sciences, engineering, agricultural sciences and medicine from universities and research institutions.

Academic funding will be allocated for the selected candidates to participate in high-level academic conferences, publish high-quality research papers and engage in overseas study exchanges.

CAST will provide up to 40,000 yuan (5,565 U.S. dollars) in financial support for each candidate.

CAST will also help the selected candidates to become student members of national academies for free and participate in major domestic and international academic conferences, while outstanding candidates will be offered additional opportunities to learn from established professionals to enhance their overall capabilities.

In addition, the selected candidates will be given assistant positions at high-level academic conferences, and domestic and international academic organizations, as well as assistant editorial roles in academic journals.

This involvement will assist them in staying updated on cutting-edge research developments and engaging deeply in academic exchanges.

From 2025 onward, the initiative plans to gradually expand its support to approximately 10,000 candidates annually, accounting for over 15 percent of doctoral graduates in related disciplines each year in China.