The Biden Administration’s recent decision to sanction four Pakistani entities, including the National Development Complex (NDC) and three commercial organizations, raises serious questions about Washington’s policy in South Asia.

This move highlights a pattern of double standards and biases that could destabilize the region and undermine security. Pakistan has consistently emphasized that its missile programme is solely defensive, aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty in a region characterized by significant military asymmetry, particularly concerning its eastern neighbour, India. Given India’s growing defense capabilities, including its advanced missile programmes, Pakistan’s need for credible deterrence is not only understandable but essential to maintaining strategic balance in South Asia.

Pakistan’s missile programme is part of a broader security framework designed to protect the nation’s sovereignty, particularly in the face of India’s increasing defense capabilities. India has a growing nuclear arsenal and a robust missile development programme, yet it has not faced similar sanctions from the USA. This selective enforcement of non-proliferation norms, where Pakistan faces sanctions while India’s missile development is tacitly approved, is a glaring example of Washington’s double standards. Such disparity not only undermines the credibility of US foreign policy but also shows a perception of bias in its approach to South Asia. This inconsistency is troubling given the delicate security dynamics of the region, where any misstep could easily escalate tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The selective application of non-proliferation policies also raises critical questions about the true motivations behind the US actions. If the goal is genuinely to promote global security and prevent the spread of dangerous technologies, why are Pakistan’s defensive measures singled out, while India’s similar actions are overlooked or even encouraged?

When viewed within the broader context of global arms development and technology transfer, the USA has, for decades, provided military assistance to India, including advanced technologies, under the premise of positioning India as a counterbalance to China. However, this strategy is fundamentally flawed.

India has repeatedly confirmed that it prioritizes its national interests over alignment with the US objectives. For instance, India’s neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict and its continued defence cooperation with Russia, particularly the acquisition of the S-400 missile defense system despite US opposition, showcase India’s unwillingness to fully align with the USA’s geopolitical goals. Moreover, India’s cautious approach to sensitive issues like the South China Sea, where it has refrained from directly confronting China, further illustrates its pursuit of strategic autonomy. As a result, the assumption that India will act as a reliable partner in the US-led effort to counter China is unrealistic and counterproductive, weakening the coherence of US strategy in both South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The latest round of US sanctions on Pakistan represents a misguided attempt to curb the country’s missile programme without considering the broader regional security context. The selective application of non-proliferation norms, coupled with the strategic bias towards India, is detrimental to the stability of South Asia. If the USA is genuinely committed to promoting global security, it must adopt a more balanced and impartial approach to defence issues in the region, one that recognizes the legitimate security concerns of all countries involved. Until then, Pakistan will be forced to continue seeking alternative solutions to secure its interests, a situation that only deepens the risks of conflict and regional instability

The notion that sanctions can undermine Pakistan’s defence capabilities, which are central to its deterrence strategy, is both unreasonable and dangerous. Such measures place Pakistan in a position where it must defend its sovereignty while contending with external pressures that attempt to curtail its ability to protect itself. This situation leads to a crucial question, where should Pakistan turn for its security guarantees? Ideally, the USA, as a leading global power, should play a role in promoting peace and stability in South Asia. However, its policies are exacerbating regional tensions and compelling Pakistan to seek alternative security arrangements. In the face of a growing Indian hegemony, Pakistan has little choice but to explore other options for ensuring its strategic autonomy, which may involve strengthening ties with other global powers, forging stronger regional partnerships, or further enhancing its defence capabilities. Nonetheless, by pursuing policies that target Pakistan specifically, the USA is contributing to an environment of insecurity that undermines regional peace and stability.

Furthermore, the imposition of sanctions on commercial entities allegedly linked to Pakistan’s missile programme adds another layer of complexity. The USA has, in the past, imposed similar sanctions based on vague suspicions rather than concrete evidence. This approach is deeply problematic, as it damages Pakistan’s commercial sectors without providing any substantial proof of wrongdoing. The arbitrary nature of such decisions underscores the fundamental flaw in Washington’s approach, sanctions are being imposed based on assumptions, not verifiable facts. By adopting such methods, the USA risks undermining global non-proliferation norms, while simultaneously reinforcing the perception that sanctions are being used as a political tool rather than a legitimate means of addressing security concerns.

