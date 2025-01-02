Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Shine During Ski Getaway With Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters welcomed 2025 with a memorable ski vacation, sharing heartwarming moments from their winter getaway. On January 1, Vanessa posted a Reel on Instagram featuring Natalia, 21, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, enjoying the snow-covered slopes and family bonding time.

In one photo, Vanessa and Natalia twinned in black puffers and sweats while posing with Bianka and Capri, who wore matching pink snow outfits complete with adorable pink boots. The video also showed the girls skiing down trails and enjoying a night out at a cozy bowling alley. Vanessa simply captioned the post with four heart emojis: “💕💕💕💕.”

The ski trip is the latest special moment for the Bryant family, who have remained close since the tragic loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in 2020. Vanessa frequently shares glimpses of their family life, honoring Kobe’s legacy while creating cherished memories with their daughters.

In December, Vanessa celebrated Bianka’s 8th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She tied the milestone to Kobe’s iconic Lakers jersey number, writing, “BB-8! Happy birthday to our Sunshine. You say it’s your BB8 birthday, and I’ll keep reminding you it’s your daddy (#8) year.”

Earlier in 2024, Bianka made headlines when she threw the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, accompanied by Vanessa, Natalia, and Capri. The family donned matching Dodgers jerseys with Kobe’s No. 24, honoring his contributions to Los Angeles sports.

Through ski trips, birthdays, and meaningful public moments, the Bryant family continues to honor Kobe and Gianna while celebrating the resilience and love that define their journey together.