Two martyred as terrorists attack checkpost in DI Khan

D I KHAN: A policeman and a customs department worker embraced martyrdom after terrorists launched a surprise attack on the Duraban police checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the details, taking advantage of heavy fog and darkness, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire at the police personnel guarding the checkpost late last night.

The sudden assault left two policemen and a customs worker critically wounded.

Tragically, one policeman and the customs official succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while another policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

In an immediate response, the police retaliated against the terrorists. However, the attackers used the cover of fog to flee the scene. The area was swiftly cordoned off, and a comprehensive combing operation was launched to trace the culprits.

Senior police officials reached the site of the attack, while the injured officer continues to receive treatment at the hospital.