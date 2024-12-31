NATIONAL

Two martyred as terrorists attack checkpost in DI Khan

By Staff Report

D I KHAN: A policeman and a customs department worker embraced martyrdom after terrorists launched a surprise attack on the Duraban police checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the details, taking advantage of heavy fog and darkness, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire at the police personnel guarding the checkpost late last night.

The sudden assault left two policemen and a customs worker critically wounded.

Tragically, one policeman and the customs official succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while another policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

In an immediate response, the police retaliated against the terrorists. However, the attackers used the cover of fog to flee the scene. The area was swiftly cordoned off, and a comprehensive combing operation was launched to trace the culprits.

Senior police officials reached the site of the attack, while the injured officer continues to receive treatment at the hospital.

Previous article
South Korea orders safety probe after deadly airline crash
Next article
Over 30 shops reduced to ashes in Karachi market fire
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

South Korea orders safety probe after deadly airline crash

SEOUL: South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country’s entire airline operation as investigators worked to identify victims...

Epaper_24-12-31 LHR

Epaper_24-12-31 KHI

Epaper_24-12-31 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.