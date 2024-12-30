MWM sit-ins continue in Karachi, day 7 causes major traffic disruptions

KARACHI: The ongoing sit-ins organized by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) over the situation in Parachinar entered their seventh day on Monday, leading to severe traffic disruptions across Karachi.

The protests have resulted in significant inconvenience for the city’s residents, halting traffic on key roads and disrupting businesses and public services.

Despite efforts by the government to address the ongoing road closures, Karachi’s residents continue to face mobility challenges. Reports of delayed flights, missed appointments, and even cancellations of weddings have been widespread due to the blocked roads.

Two days ago, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned that the provincial government would intervene if the inconvenience caused by the sit-ins increased. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab criticized the purpose of the protests, stating that it was intended to disrupt daily life and business, which he argued should be prevented by the government.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri, also speaking out, suggested that MWM shift their protests to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the original Parachinar crisis unfolded. However, this suggestion has not led to any resolution regarding the road blockages in Karachi.

Currently, the MWM is holding protests at 13 locations throughout Karachi, including major spots like MA Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Pakistan at Ayesha Manzil and Ancholi, and the National Highway near Malir Flyover.

Other locations affected include Five Star Chowrangi, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Ahsanabad, Surjani, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where road closures continue to impact commuters. However, sit-ins on Sharea Faisal near Natha Khan Bridge and Malir 15 have been called off.

The protests have spread beyond Karachi, with a sit-in also occurring at Lahore’s Davis Road, causing similar traffic disruptions in the city.

MWM leader Allama Ahmed Iqbal addressed the protesters, reiterating the demand to reopen the Parachinar road, which has been closed for months due to tribal conflict. He emphasized the humanitarian issues arising from the blockade, such as shortages of food and medicine, and called on the government to act urgently.

The Sindh government is in regular contact with the protesters, with provincial spokesperson Saadia Javed reporting that authorities have made efforts to clear some of the blocked routes.

She also criticised the lack of focus on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s role in the Parachinar situation, pointing out that MWM’s protests do not have clear demands other than the resolution of the crisis. Javed expressed that the government acknowledges the hardship caused to Karachi’s citizens and assured that action will be taken to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner confirmed that a peace jirga will meet on Tuesday to discuss the roadblock and law and order in the area. A plan for dealing with weapon handovers and resolving the blockade is expected to be presented in the coming days.

The closure of the Tall-Parachinar Highway has isolated over 100 areas in Upper Kurram for nearly three months, exacerbating shortages of food and medicine. Over 130 people have died due to violence, and many others have succumbed to the lack of medical care caused by the roadblock.