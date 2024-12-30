NATIONAL

Agreement largely reached between Kurram warring parties: Barrister Saif

By Staff Report
  • KP’s advisor reiterates Apex Committee’s decision on removal of bunkers, weapons would be ensured

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, announced that consensus has been largely reached between warring parties involved in the Kurram dispute.

In a statement, Barrister Saif confirmed that negotiations in Kohat lasted late into the night. Both parties have agreed on major points, though one side has requested a two-day pause for consultation with their community.

He added that the Sunni faction had sought time to consult their leaders and public, which the Jirga had granted. The discussions would resume on Tuesday, following which the agreement would be finalised and signed.

Dr Saif reiterated that per the Apex Committee’s decision, the removal of bunkers and weapons would be ensured. The provincial government was committed to a sustainable resolution for the century-old conflict.

He further stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Grand Jirga’s efforts have brought the resolution close to fruition. “The Kohat Commissioner and the entire administration are working sincerely toward ending the dispute and establishing lasting peace.”

Barrister Saif also noted that the Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for relief operations, facilitating the delivery of medicines and providing aerial services to the affected population.

MWM Sit-ins across Karachi continue

Activists and leaders of the mainstream religiopolitical party, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), have said they will continue sit-ins across Karachi after talks with police and city officials failed on Sunday.

The sit-ins, which have been ongoing for six days, blocked major roads to protest the Parachinar killings, demanding measures including reopening a road in Parachinar, closed for 90 days, to ensure access to essential food and medicines, according to traffic police and organisers.

Karachi’s ongoing traffic hurdles during closure of major roads due to protests against Parachinar killings. — Screengrab taken from Google Maps traffic updates

The demonstrators are protesting the ongoing violence in Parachinar as well as an incident where two people were killed and later decapitated after being waylaid on their way towards Parachinar in the Bagan area of Kurram.

Previous article
Pressing issues will only be resolved when Imran, Army Chief sit together: Abbasi
Next article
Elite class to be brought into tax net: finance minister
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pressing issues will only be resolved when Imran, Army Chief sit...

Former PM criticises election process, saying results displayed on Form 47 have turned elections into a mockery ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and head of...

Diesel, kerosene oil prices likely to go up on New Year

JUI-F welcomes as President gives assent to madrasah registration bill

2024: CM Maryam Nawaz launched Livestock Card, Rs2B Kisan Package, Guidance App

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.