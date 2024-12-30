Agreement largely reached between Kurram warring parties: Barrister Saif

KP’s advisor reiterates Apex Committee’s decision on removal of bunkers, weapons would be ensured

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, announced that consensus has been largely reached between warring parties involved in the Kurram dispute.

In a statement, Barrister Saif confirmed that negotiations in Kohat lasted late into the night. Both parties have agreed on major points, though one side has requested a two-day pause for consultation with their community.

He added that the Sunni faction had sought time to consult their leaders and public, which the Jirga had granted. The discussions would resume on Tuesday, following which the agreement would be finalised and signed.

Dr Saif reiterated that per the Apex Committee’s decision, the removal of bunkers and weapons would be ensured. The provincial government was committed to a sustainable resolution for the century-old conflict.

He further stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Grand Jirga’s efforts have brought the resolution close to fruition. “The Kohat Commissioner and the entire administration are working sincerely toward ending the dispute and establishing lasting peace.”

Barrister Saif also noted that the Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for relief operations, facilitating the delivery of medicines and providing aerial services to the affected population.

MWM Sit-ins across Karachi continue

Activists and leaders of the mainstream religiopolitical party, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), have said they will continue sit-ins across Karachi after talks with police and city officials failed on Sunday.

The sit-ins, which have been ongoing for six days, blocked major roads to protest the Parachinar killings, demanding measures including reopening a road in Parachinar, closed for 90 days, to ensure access to essential food and medicines, according to traffic police and organisers.

Karachi’s ongoing traffic hurdles during closure of major roads due to protests against Parachinar killings. — Screengrab taken from Google Maps traffic updates

The demonstrators are protesting the ongoing violence in Parachinar as well as an incident where two people were killed and later decapitated after being waylaid on their way towards Parachinar in the Bagan area of Kurram.