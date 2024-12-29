Sindh government firm on water rights: Shazia Marri

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Shazia Marri on Sunday reiterated that the Sindh government will not compromise on its water rights, stressing the importance of equitable resource allocation.

Speaking at a press conference at Bilawal House, Marri criticized the federal government for its lack of attention to the country’s energy crisis, despite repeated reminders. She highlighted inconsistencies in the statements of the federal energy minister, describing them as contradictory and dismissive.

“The federal minister for energy has turned the energy crisis into a joke,” Marri said. She emphasized that the PPP has consistently raised its voice on the issue and called for serious efforts to address the problem.

On water rights, she expressed concerns about the absence of a clear federal policy to enhance water reservoirs. Marri revealed that six new canals are being constructed from the Indus River to increase water availability, but underscored that Sindh would firmly safeguard its rights over the resource.

Marri also drew attention to the issue of slow internet speeds, noting that it is causing significant difficulties for the public.

Addressing broader concerns, she clarified that while the PPP has not officially joined the federal government, its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, remains committed to addressing the country’s challenges and advocating for solutions.