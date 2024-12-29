Security forces thwart two infiltration bids on Pak-Afghan border; 15 terrorists reportedly killed

ISLAMABAD: More than 15 terrorists, including Khawarij and Afghan Taliban, were “reportedly killed” when security forces repelled two cross-border attacks by Khawarij and Afghan Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram and North Waziristan districts.

According to media reports, around 25 militants attempted to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan’s side, utilising Afghan Taliban border posts. However, Pakistani security forces swiftly responded, thwarting the infiltration attempts, the sources added.

The militants, backed by the Afghan Taliban, opened heavy fire on Pakistani posts, but were met with a robust and decisive response from Pakistan’s security forces.

Preliminary reports indicated that 15 or more militants and Afghan Taliban were killed, with several others injured. Additionally, the Taliban abandoned six posts and fled following the effective retaliatory action and artillery fire.

When their first attempt to cross the border was beaten back, the Khawarij with the help of Afghan Taliban again tried to get into Pakistan early Saturday and opened heavy firing on Pakistani posts.

The Pakistani troops responded with effective measures and caused huge losses on the enemy’s side. Only three Pakistani troops were injured in the firefight, the sources said.

Pakistan had on several occasions had asked Afghanistan not to let Khawarij use their soil to launch attacks on Pakistan.

Pakistan’s armed forces are taking several initiatives to further enhance the security management at country’s western borders.

Under the Western Border Management regime, 98% of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border work has been completed, and 91% of the Pakistan-Iran Border work is finished, covering a total of 3,217 Kilometres.

To prevent the movement of terrorists along the western border, 92 percent of the forts along the Pakistan-Afghan Border and 40 percent of the forts on the Pakistan-Iran Border have been completed.

Likewise, the fencing work covering 3,100 kilometres of the western border has been completed.

The completion of the fencing will significantly strengthen national security.

Additionally, 72% of the tribal areas have been cleared of mines, and unexploded ordnance has been recovered.