Gen Bajwa, not PTI, proposed negotiations with TTP: Omar Ayub

PTI’s stalwart asserts NSC discussed that negotiations should be held with TTP following ex-army chief proposal

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Saturday distanced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the ‘now-controversial’ decision on negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), asserting that it was proposed by former army chief general (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

“This was not PTI’s decision rather General Bajwa advocated for negotiations with TTP with the argument that every issue can be resolved through dialogue. It was discussed in the NSC that negotiations should be held with the TTP,” Omar Ayub claimed while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He questioned who is responsible for fuel smuggling along border with Iran? and criticised the state’s inability to curb fuel smuggling, which he claimed amounts to Rs550 billion annually.

Ayub dismissed the possibility of such revelations being widely covered by the media. “We live in the era of the internet, not the Pakistan Times of yesteryears. Information will find its way out, despite efforts to suppress it,” he added.

The PTI stalwart also highlighted alleged financial neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the federal government, asserting that the province has not received Rs1,500 billion owed to it. He claimed KP had contributed Rs3.3 billion to its health card scheme, while Islamabad contributed nothing substantial in return.

Ayub referenced past government claims from July 2022 that talks with the TTP were ongoing, emphasising that these discussions predated PTI’s government.

Referring to controversial events such as May 9 and November 26, Ayub demanded the establishment of a judicial commission for investigation. “Military courts are not the answer. Judicial officers should not be handed a single sheet of paper to read from and sentence individuals,” he said.

He alleged that convictions of detainees, including activist Hassan Niazi, would ultimately be overturned by high courts.

Ayub criticised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the clearance of D-Chowk using “American and British firearms.” He accused authorities of firing live ammunition during the operation, highlighting an incident where a PTI supporter was shot in his shoulder, with the bullet exiting through his abdomen.

In a closing remark,

The leader of opposition in NA said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is willing to reconcile for Pakistan’s greater good. “Our founding chairman told me recently that he forgives everyone for the sake of Pakistan,” he revealed.