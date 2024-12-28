Entertainment

Wedding Rumors Abuzz As Leonardo DiCaprio Dines With Vittoria Ceretti’s Family In Los Angeles

By Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio is proving to be a family man when it comes to his relationship with Vittoria Ceretti. The Oscar-winning actor recently joined his model girlfriend’s parents and siblings for a family dinner in Los Angeles, signaling a deepening bond with her family.

The group dined at Anajak Thai Cuisine in Sherman Oaks on Thursday night. DiCaprio kept a low profile in his signature all-black outfit, complete with a ball cap and face covering. Vittoria, as usual, looked effortlessly stunning, arriving and leaving separately from Leo.

This isn’t the first time the couple has enjoyed family outings together this year, but the dinner marked an expansion to include Vittoria’s siblings alongside her parents. The duo continues to keep their relationship relatively private while maintaining a steady presence in each other’s lives.

The family gathering adds another chapter to their budding romance, with DiCaprio showing he’s making an effort to connect with those closest to Vittoria.

