World

Chinese FM urges respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity in Middle East

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China on Saturday called on the international community to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East, respect the legitimate and reasonable concerns of those countries, respect the independent choices made by the people of the Middle East, and respect the historical and cultural traditions of countries in that region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks when holding talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing.

Noting that the Middle East belongs to the people of the Middle East, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that it is not an arena for major-power rivalry, nor should it be the victim of geopolitical competition among countries outside the region.

For the region to emerge from chaos and enjoy stability, the pressing task is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and stop violence, ease the humanitarian crisis, adhere to political settlement and resume dialogue and negotiation, Wang said.

He said it is hoped that all parties will play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, instead of trying to impose their will on the people of the Middle East or pointing fingers at Middle Eastern countries, let alone resorting to sanctions and pressure, provoking confrontation or resorting to force at every turn.

As a good friend and partner of Middle Eastern countries, China has always firmly supported them in independently exploring development paths, in resolving issues through dialogue and consultation, in safeguarding sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference, Wang stressed.

Previous article
State funeral held for former India PM Manmohan Singh
Next article
Wedding Rumors Abuzz As Leonardo DiCaprio Dines With Vittoria Ceretti’s Family In Los Angeles
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

US sanctions Georgian Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili on Friday, accusing the former prime minister of undermining democracy in Georgia and...

UN voices concern over Israeli attacks on Gaza, hospital raid

14 cops punished for negligence, rule violations

King Charles Hosted Very Unusual Christmas Dinner Due To This Reason

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.