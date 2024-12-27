Princess Charlotte’s Poised Posture Sparks Comparisons To Princess Kate

Princess Charlotte’s elegant posture during the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham has captured royal fans’ attention, drawing comparisons to her mother, the Princess of Wales. The 9-year-old royal’s poised stance, often with legs crossed, mirrors Kate’s signature style, earning admiration for her grace and maturity.

One royal fan took to X to comment on the resemblance, writing, “Like mother, like daughter. Princess Charlotte has the same particular way of standing as her mum, Princess Catherine, with her legs crossed. Maybe she does it because she does ballet, but I believe it’s because her mum does.” Charlotte’s love for ballet, evident during her appearances at Kate’s Christmas carol service, may contribute to her polished posture.

During the Together at Christmas service, Charlotte was seen admiring dancers from The Royal Ballet, a performance her younger brother Prince Louis kept secret for nearly two weeks as a surprise. Kate shared that Louis was bursting to reveal the surprise but managed to hold out until the event.

Charlotte’s passion for dance is reminiscent of her late grandmother Princess Diana’s enthusiasm for ballet. The young royal began taking lessons at a young age and has attended performances at the Royal Opera House alongside her mother.

In addition to her refined posture, Charlotte has also begun taking style cues from Kate. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in green and blue accessories on Christmas Day, with Charlotte wearing a velvet bow and tartan details to match her mum’s chic ensemble.

As royal fans continue to note Charlotte’s growing elegance, her resemblance to Kate in both grace and style is solidifying her as a future fashion and royal icon in her own right.