KP govt intensifies efforts for peaceful resolution in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to resolving the ongoing issues in Kurram, emphasizing efforts to find a peaceful solution for the region’s residents facing severe challenges.

In a statement, the Chief Minister acknowledged the difficulties endured by the citizens of Kurram and assured them that the government is utilizing all available resources to alleviate their hardships.

“We are fully aware of the challenges faced by the people of Kurram, and we are working diligently to bring an end to their suffering,” Gandapur said. “Our goal is to find a peaceful resolution to the Kurram issue and ensure the well-being of its residents.”

In response to the road closures in Kurram, the provincial government has launched a helicopter service to provide essential support and transport for those affected. This initiative was implemented under the direct instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to facilitate the movement of people and supplies while land routes remain blocked.

So far, the government’s MI-17 helicopter has completed six flights, providing air transport for 145 people, including children, women, students, and patients. Additionally, the service has facilitated the transfer of critical supplies such as milk packets for children. The first flight transported 29 people from Peshawar to Parachinar, while 31 people were brought from Parachinar to Kohat in the second flight.

The third helicopter mission transported 10 individuals and one deceased body from Kohat to Parachinar. The fourth flight carried 31 people from Parachinar to Kohat, while the fifth flight moved five people from Kohat to Parachinar. The sixth and final flight brought 39 people, including eight children, from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The government has also delivered approximately 10 tons of medicines to Kurram through the helicopter service, ensuring that vital medical supplies reach the region during this critical period. The service will continue until the land routes to Kurram are reopened.

A spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government confirmed that a total of 613 individuals, including residents, jirga members, and other vulnerable individuals, have been provided air transport services so far.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is determined to bring relief to the region and resolve the challenges faced by Kurram’s residents. “Our efforts aim to ensure peace and stability in Kurram, allowing its people to return to normalcy and rebuild their lives,” Gandapur said.