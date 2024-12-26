Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Christmas In Aspen With Kids And Family Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors

Jennifer Lopez shared heartwarming photos from her snowy Christmas celebration in Aspen, Colorado, with her kids and rarely seen younger sister, Lynda Lopez. The singer and actress, 55, posted the festive snaps on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her family-focused holiday amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In one photo, Lopez huddled with her 16-year-old child Emme and niece Lucie, also 16, while enjoying warm coffees outdoors, all bundled up against the winter chill. She donned a fur-trimmed hood and matching boots, while Emme stayed cozy in a puffy jacket. The carousel of images included Emme in red plaid pajamas opening presents under a glowing Christmas tree, matching with Lynda, who also rocked the festive outfit.

Lopez shared a video of the fluffy snowfall, capturing the magical atmosphere of the

ir white Christmas. The family also enjoyed a cozy Christmas Eve by the fireplace, with Lopez posting a video featuring Emme and Max, her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

This holiday marks a significant chapter for Lopez, who filed for divorce from Affleck in August, two years after their Georgia wedding ceremony. Despite their separation, the estranged couple has remained amicable, exchanging thoughtful Christmas gifts for each other and their kids.

Lopez’s Aspen getaway showcased the close-knit bond she shares with her family, highlighted by sweet moments with Lynda. The sisters coordinated in fur coats and oversized sunglasses during a day out in the picturesque town, adding to the festive charm of their holiday celebration.